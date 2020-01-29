Remembering Georgetta Blair-Simmons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A well-known local actress, singer, civil rights activist and role model to Savannah’s youth has passed away.
Georgetta Blair-Simmons had rolls in major films like "Gator" and the movie "Roots." Later in life she lost her sight, but still used her voice to inspire.
WTOC helped shine a light on Georgetta's work in the community back in 2003 when she was part of the singing group "Blind Warriors for Christ."
Today family, friends and the community gathered at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church to say goodbye and celebrate her life.
"The singing, she had a beautiful voice, and she would sing in the house all the time. And I still hear her right now. I just love her to death. I miss her,” her son Anthony Heyward said.
Mrs. Georgetta Blair-Simmons was 81 years old.
