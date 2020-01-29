Richmond Hill council members receive training in Atlanta

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill city leaders received some training and resources to better serve the community.
Council members and city staff took a trip to Atlanta for the annual Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit.
They learned about different issues cities are facing. Those issues included ethics, emergency management, community development and much more.
It wasn’t just city leaders from here in Richmond Hill, the summit and convention included city leaders throughout the entire state.
They were given access to advocacy tools, they attended policy committee meetings and they were also exposed to different networking opportunities.
For Mayor Russ Carpenter, who also teaches at Richmond Hill High School, says it was nice to be the student instead of the instructor.
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter along with city council members and other city staff are fresh off the road from Atlanta where they got hands on training and other resources at the Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit.
“Very important for us to be educated to be better representatives, better council members, better mayors,” said Carpenter.
He says it was an opportunity for city staff to come together and build trust especially with a completely new council.
“The new members could see that they are a part of a larger group and the GMA provides a lot of support for new council members. So that was good for them to see and just a good time to spend some time together.”
For new city council member Mark Ott, he says it was also nice to connect with other communities.
“I also enjoyed the networking, we got to meet a lot of different communities like our neighboring cities like Pembroke and Rincon and Guyton and them,” said Ott.
This training is aimed at helping city leaders learn how to be better representatives. For Mayor Carpenter, he says it was nice to be able to be the student for once.
“First of all during a 6 hour class I understand better how my students feel you have to get up and move around a little bit, secondly it’s nice for a change to be taught instead of being the one responsible for everybody else in the class.”
One thing the mayor also mentioned was at the convention, Governor Brian Kemp talked about different initiatives he’s passionate about like human trafficking. With Georgia being a hub for that he says he’s glad the governor is taking the stand he is and leading the fight against it.
He also mentioned that the governor talked about pay raises being a part of his campaign pledging to give teachers $5,000 pay raises and also curbing the testing and over assessment in the state.
