Savannah man pleas guilty to weeks-long, two-state robbery, carjacking spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man could face life in prison after admitting his role in a string of armed robberies across Georgia and South Carolina in late 2018.
Demetrius Lamar Jackson was linked to multiple crimes including carjacking and armed robbery by local and federal police across both states.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Jackson’s crime spree spanned several weeks, starting in Savannah with two armed robberies at the beginning of November of 2018, ending with the attempted armed robbery of a store in Columbia, S.C.
Demetrius Lamar Jackson’s guilty plea came Wednesday, and was accepted by a federal judge, for crimes that carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in prison.
Jackson’s two and a half week crime spree across Georgia and South Carolina began off Skidaway Road in Savannah.
According to local and federal investigators, Jackson robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint, shooting the store manager, before leaving the scene in a car driven by his accomplice, Nautica Morgan.
Jackson’s admitted spree included robbing other Boost Mobile stores and carjackings in Savannah, Valdosta, Augusta, East Point and Athens, before ending in Columbia, S.C. at a Boost Mobile Store.
There, a store employee actually pulled a gun on Jackson and shot him in the stomach.
Nautica Morgan drove Jackson to the emergency room, and both were arrested shortly after.
“Jackson is a dangerous, violent criminal whose rampage across two states left innocent people injured and victimized – and fortunate to still be alive,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “A law-abiding citizen with a legal firearm finally brought Jackson’s reign of terror to an end, and a substantial federal prison term will ensure the community’s safety from him for many years to come.”
A representative with the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the case against the two came together because of the cooperation among all the agencies involved.
“Obviously there are going to be multiple witnesses, multiple victims, multiple agencies involved. And so getting the cooperation of those folks is absolutely essential," said Barry Paschal, Public Affairs Officer for the Office of the United States Attorney, Southern District of Georgia.
For her role in the crime spree, Jackson’s accomplice - Nautica Morgan - pled guilty to federal crimes out of South Carolina last August.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.