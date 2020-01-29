Savannah Police searching for new leads in 2019 unsolved homicides

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are searching for new leads as they try to solve several homicides.
According to numbers from the Savannah Police Department, there were 24 homicides in the city last year and seven remain unsolved.
The Savannah Police Department, Mayor Van Johnson and other city officials urged the public to reach out to police with any information on these cases.
The Director of Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers says by working together, both police and residents can help protect their communities together.
“If you consider the seven unsolved homicides that we have, make a difference, clean up our community, save a life and let’s give justice to these seven people right here and to all of those who have gone before them,” said Larry Branson, Director of Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers.
View a map here of where and when all seven homicides occurred:
Chief of Police Roy Minter began the press conference by addressing the hard work of the SPD Homicide Unit by saying, “Due to the extraordinary efforts and hard work by our detectives, 17 of these cases have been solved.”
Sgt. Zachary Burdette, of the Homicide Unit, went on to summarize the seven unsolved cases, which included victims ranging from ages 17 to 45.
CrimeStoppers has received 30 tips from anonymous citizens in regards to Savannah Police Department cases so far in 2020.
“If you have information about someone who has committed some of these crimes, again, do the right thing, turn that information over,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “To the families of those we are here to seek justice for, we are here to remind you that Savannah has not forgotten you. We continue to stand by you, and we will not give up on finding justice.”
If you have information about the seven cases or any crime, you can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You can also submit tips online here. Tipsters could qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
Police said the number of homicides in the city have gone down since 2018.
