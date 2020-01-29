Sources: Moore tabbed as Savannah High head football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Blue Jackets are turning to former New Hampstead head coach Michael Moore to lead the football program.
Sources with knowledge of the hire tell WTOC Moore has been hired, pending board approval. Once that approval happens, he will take over a Blue Jacket program that went 2-18 over the past two seasons under Rebel Green, and has had just two winning seasons since 1996.
Moore was the head coach at New Hampstead for 12 games, going 7-5 overall in 2017 and 2018. He was reassigned to other duties within the system after two games of the 2018 season. The district cited personnel reasons for the change.
Moore’s hire will be voted on at the next Chatham County school board meeting on February 5.
