Top Teacher: Christy Dasher

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Christy Dasher has been teaching at Ebenezer Elementary School since it started.
“I started when Ebenezer opened. The year that it opened in 1995,” Dasher said. “I have been teaching for 25 years, same school, same school district, and same grade, first grade.”
And by teaching at that same school for so many years, she is now seeing familiar faces coming through her classroom.
“What I love the most is that I am teaching students of a student I taught, years ago, when I was first teaching,” Dasher said. “The parents come back, and I have taught them, I have three students in my class this year, that I taught their parents.”
Dasher describes the students, parents and teachers at Ebenezer as family.
“I feel like God has blessed me, with this job and here in this county and here at this school and the people that I work with. He has given me the abilities to do what I do every day. I couldn't do it without him,” Dasher said.
Dasher believes making sure her students are loved and cared for is the biggest thing, because without that none of the other things matter.
“As long as they know they are loved and cared for, they are going to come here and work hard and give you 100 percent and that makes my job easier, that they are taken care of, and loved,” Dasher said.
To nominate a WTOC Top Teacher, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.