Townsend Bombing Range expansion helps train pilots

TOWNSEND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Townsend Bombing Range now has more acres and features to help pilots train.
The expansion more than quadruples the land pilots must practice their skills, and much closer to home than they've used before.
Fighter jets circled the bombing range and showed what they can now do here. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort began work 15 years ago to expand the range. It's grown from 5,000 acres to more than 33,000.
The added room lets pilots fly over from the Low Country instead of packing up and flying across the country.
“Instead of planning training trips for six weeks at a time where we travel to California or Yuma, now we can do it every day,” MCAS Beaufort Sgt. Zachary Nowland.
Commanders say the expansion helps pilots of various aircraft move most if not all their training missions right to their back yard. Weapons like these smart bombs changed how pilots fly and drop them.
“Pilots can fly at 25,000 feet, drop their munitions at a speed that's appropriate for those munitions, and it simulates what they would be doing in combat,” Command Officer Col. Timothy Miller said.
While the air station in Beaufort runs Townsend, pilots from different states and branches train in these skies.
“Every National Guard unit that can get here with a couple of tanks of gas for refueling; Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield,” Range Control Officer Bryan Corns said.
While the project cost more than $100 million, commanders say they'll save that much before they know it.
Commanders praised the staff and celebrated the expansion but said its already time to look to the future again.
Commanders said they’ve already begun looking at ways to further improve the range. Overall, the expansion helps Marine pilots from Beaufort satisfy 85 percent of their training requirements with a short flight to Townsend.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.