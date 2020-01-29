Wednesday: Clouds Increase, Rain On The Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s cold this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s west of Interstate 95, upper 30s to near 40° in Savannah, and in the mid to upper 40s along the beaches.
Areas of frost are possible through 8 a.m. away from the immediate coastline. Temperatures warm and frost melts during the 9 a.m. hour. Temps peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.
Clouds increase later this morning and afternoon; becoming overcast by mid-afternoon as scattered showers moves in from the southwest. Rain becomes widespread this evening and tonight. You can track it, at any time, in the WTOC Weather App. Most of the rain will be light, to moderate, in intensity. But, an isolated heavier downpours, or two, cannot be ruled out overnight.
Rain, gradually, leaves the forecast Thursday morning and some sunshine is likely through Thursday afternoon with a continued isolated chance of showers.
Widespread rain returns Friday; lingering into early Saturday. The forecast gradually dries out for Super Bowl Sunday.
