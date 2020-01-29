Windsor downs Johnson to take region lead; Tuesday’s high school basketball scoreboard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In front of a sold out crowd at The Castle, Windsor Forest took care of the business it needed to.
The Knights took down Johnson to claim the top spot in Region 3-AAA with one game left before next week’s region tournament.
Shamar Norman led the way with 29 points, including five in back-to-back, late third quarter possessions to put the Knights up six.
Windsor Forest improves to 20-4 on the season and 13-2 in region play. Johnson falls to 18-6 overall and 13-2 in region play.
AREA SCOREBOARD
Boys
Johnson 60 Windsor Forest 69 F
Jenkins 54 Savannah 47 F
Islands 53 Benedictine 63 F
Southeast Bulloch 54 Groves 58 F
Richmond Hill 60 Brunswick 48 F
Glynn Academy 54 Bradwell Institute 40 F
New Hampstead 46 Wayne County 64 F
South Effingham 40 Ware County 60 F
Long County 67 Tattnall County 56 F
Liberty County 50 Appling County 45 F
Metter 72 Swainsboro 88 F
Woodville-Tompkins 79 Bryan County 28 F
Vidalia 59 Toombs County 43 F
Claxton 42 Calvary Day 39 F
Portal 48 Savannah Christian 54 F
Whale Branch 53 Colleton County 55 F
Wade Hampton 56 Battery Creed 42 F
GIRLS'
Johnson 103 Windsor Forest 23 F
Jenkins 24 Savannah 49 F
Richmond Hill 27 Brunswick 41 F
Glynn Academy 58 Bradwell Institute 35 F
New Hampstead 15 Wayne County 49 F
Brantley County 35 Pierce County 33 F
Long County 29 Tattnall County 51 F
Liberty County 32 Appling County 30 F
Woodville-Tompkins 57 Bryan County 61 F
Metter 59 Swainsboro 60 F
Vidalia 69 Toombs County 34 F
Jeff Davis 54 Bacon County 39 F
