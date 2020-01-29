Windsor downs Johnson to take region lead; Tuesday’s high school basketball scoreboard

Norman’s 29 points paces Knights to 8th consecutive victory

Knights down Smashers to regain Region 3-AAA lead
By Jake Wallace | January 29, 2020 at 1:08 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:20 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In front of a sold out crowd at The Castle, Windsor Forest took care of the business it needed to.

The Knights took down Johnson to claim the top spot in Region 3-AAA with one game left before next week’s region tournament.

Shamar Norman led the way with 29 points, including five in back-to-back, late third quarter possessions to put the Knights up six.

Windsor Forest improves to 20-4 on the season and 13-2 in region play. Johnson falls to 18-6 overall and 13-2 in region play.

AREA SCOREBOARD

Boys

Johnson 60 Windsor Forest 69 F

Jenkins 54 Savannah 47 F

Islands 53 Benedictine 63 F

Southeast Bulloch 54 Groves 58 F

Richmond Hill 60 Brunswick 48 F

Glynn Academy 54 Bradwell Institute 40 F

New Hampstead 46 Wayne County 64 F

South Effingham 40 Ware County 60 F

Long County 67 Tattnall County 56 F

Liberty County 50 Appling County 45 F

Metter 72 Swainsboro 88 F

Woodville-Tompkins 79 Bryan County 28 F

Vidalia 59 Toombs County 43 F

Claxton 42 Calvary Day 39 F

Portal 48 Savannah Christian 54 F

Whale Branch 53 Colleton County 55 F

Wade Hampton 56 Battery Creed 42 F

GIRLS'

Johnson 103 Windsor Forest 23 F

Jenkins 24 Savannah 49 F

Richmond Hill 27 Brunswick 41 F

Glynn Academy 58 Bradwell Institute 35 F

New Hampstead 15 Wayne County 49 F

Brantley County 35 Pierce County 33 F

Long County 29 Tattnall County 51 F

Liberty County 32 Appling County 30 F

Woodville-Tompkins 57 Bryan County 61 F

Metter 59 Swainsboro 60 F

Vidalia 69 Toombs County 34 F

Jeff Davis 54 Bacon County 39 F

