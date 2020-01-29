16-year-old arrested as fourth suspect in Bluffton shooting death

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police say that a fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear.
Blackshear was found shot to death in a car at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton on Dec. 23. Police say that three other suspects were also arrested and charged. They include 20-year-old Jaesean Redd, 19-year-old Kianna Ferguson, and an unidentified 16-year-old.
Police now say that the fourth suspect is also a 16-year-old. The teenager was found by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville. He was extradited back to Columbia on Wednesday, where he remains in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Detectives say they believe Blackshear’s death was the result of drug activity. Video surveillance showed two males running from the car Blackshear was found in toward Buckwalter Place, where they drove off in a light-colored sedan.
Blackshear’s murder is an ongoing investigation by the Bluffton Police Department. Anyone having information regarding the December 23, 2019 murder of Trey Blackshear is encouraged to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line 843-706-4560 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers and you may even be able to acquire a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.