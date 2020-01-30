2 people shot on Jennings Road in Burton, nearby schools placed on lockdown

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident on Jennings Road in Burton.
According to the sheriff’s office, two people were shot on Thursday afternoon. The victims have been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff’s office says that the scene is secure and that K-9 units are attempting to track the subjects that left the scene before deputies arrived.
Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy have been placed on a modified lockdown due to the investigation in the area, according to the Beaufort County School District.
The school district says there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the schools and the lockdowns are only precautionary. Afternoon dismissal will be delayed at both schools until they are cleared by law enforcement to dismiss.
