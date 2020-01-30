Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered Burton woman

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in the Lowcountry is looking for a missing woman.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the family of 40-year-old Sofia Adame-Najera reported her missing and endangered Wednesday night.
According to her family, Sofia was last seen Monday, Jan. 27, at approximately 3 p.m. walking on Murray Drive toward Joe Frazier Road in Burton.
The Sheriff’s Office says Sofia has a medical condition and may be in need of medication. Her family is concerned for her safety.
Sofia Adame-Najera is described as 5′04″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and may not have had shoes on.
Anyone with information on Sofia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.
