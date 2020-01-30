Camden Co. Spaceport leaders amend FAA application for rocket launches

CAMDEN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - People living along Georgia’s coast will have to wait longer to see if the Federal Aviation Administration approves a Spaceport in Camden County. The FAA decision was expected at the end of last year. Instead, Camden County leaders changed the application to only include small rockets.
Those who oppose the project said the county is holding on to a dying project. Meanwhile, county leaders said they’re merely shifting with market demand.
County leaders first applied for the launch site operators license last January. The FAA was expected to make its decision by December 16th. Instead, a delay in a meeting between the FAA and Spaceport leaders led to a pause in the application review. The county changed the application to only cover the small rockets. They said they did that because they have gotten interest from companies wanting to launch only small rockets.
Many people with land and homes on Little Cumberland Island oppose the Spaceport because the launch path goes over the island. County leaders say their safety is not in danger though. Those in opposition believe the application change just delays the FAA decision to deny the license.
“The good news is that more and more Georgians are realizing just how bad Camden’s spaceport proposal is, and people in Camden County and all over the state are protesting Camden’s continued pursuit of a license," coastal resident Jim Renner said.
So far, local funding is the only source of funding for the Spaceport Project. Camden County earmarked $750,000 for the project in 2020. We’ll let you know when and what the FAA decides.
