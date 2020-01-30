City of Hinesville considering change to marijuana ordinance

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is trying to change its marijuana ordinance.
In order to reduce the amount of time Hinesville police officers spend on simple marijuana offenses, meaning possessing an ounce or less, the city is looking at changing its marijuana ordinance.
The proposed ordinance states that officers are encouraged to issue a citation to anyone in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana rather than arresting the person.
The ordinance also states it must be the only offense observed by the officer; meaning if someone has a criminal background and is caught with less than an ounce of marijuana, the officer can arrest that person.
Some residents believe the city is making a good decision by revisiting this ordinance, saying first-time offenders deserve a second chance.
"I think it's a great thing to do the citations, because it will give them a warning,” Riceboro resident Lelia Williams said.
"If they are repeat offenders, then they need to do time. But if they don't have a criminal background, a citation may stop them from doing it again,” Hinesville resident Twanna Caswell said.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is set for Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.
Council members will then vote to approve or deny the ordinance.
