Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-30-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure brings dry weather and more sunshine today. Low pressure will move to our south Friday into early Saturday with our next rain chance. High pressure returns Sunday through Tuesday with dry weather and warming temps. A cold front brings another rain chance Wednesday.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 59-64. Northeast winds at 10-15mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers after midnight, lows 42-49.
Friday will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers, highs 48-55.
Friday night will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers mainly before midnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for a shower early, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be sunny and warm, highs near 70.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower late, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
