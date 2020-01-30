Local leaders in Atlanta Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local leaders and other professionals will be promoting our area in front of the state legislature in Atlanta Thursday.
Savannah-Chatham Day is happening at the State Capitol on Jan. 30. This is an annual event where Savannah’s business professionals meet and mingle with local and state elected officials.
Several groups from across the Hostess City, as well as Chatham County, will meet with lawmakers to highlight our area and discuss further legislation.
Savannah City Council is not the only group expected to be in Atlanta on Thursday. Members of the Chatham County Commission, the Savannah Economic Development Authority, and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce will also be there, along with some representatives from other Chatham County municipalities, like Pooler.
These local leaders will have their chance to shake hands with our state lawmakers and discuss their wishes for the upcoming year.
A few of the priorities the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce would like to see support for is improving campus security at Savannah State University and implementing campus-wide utility infrastructure improvements.
The chamber would also like to see support for Savannah Technical College's downtown renovation in order to expand the school's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Training Programs. They are asking that state lawmakers help the university convert existing spaces into Student Success and Mentoring Centers at both the Statesboro and Armstrong campuses.
The chamber chair says the overall goal of Thursday’s event is to promote Savannah and Chatham County.
"It's strength in numbers. We are able to interact with our local elected officials who are pretty familiar with our priorities. But then to also talk with folks from the executive branch and other areas of the state who may not know the hot topics for our region," said Jon Pannell, Savannah Area Chamber Chair.
Other pro-business positions that the chamber is supporting is funding for safety improvements along Highway 80 to/from Tybee Island. They are also advocating for improvements to the I-95/Airport interchange.
Presentations and meetings with legislators at the State Capitol building will begin Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., and a Low Country oyster roast will immediately follow.
