New EMS station being built in Glennville

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - When it’s finished, Tattnall County’s new EMS building in Glennville will give them more than a few things they haven’t had before.
The building will be their first permanent home in Glennville. For decades they worked out of a single wide trailer next to the Glennville Fire Department. But a fire at the fire department prompted them to plan something sturdier.
This station gives them 2,100 square feet and walls that can withstand hurricane force winds. It includes an enclosed bay for ambulances.
Director Dustin Dasher says that helps vehicles last longer and gives crews some protection while they clean out and restock. Inside, they've got a kitchen and day room that can serve as an Emergency Operations Center during storms or other issues.
“There's enough room that, if we have to, we can push things aside and set up a place to organize and take care of all the things we would need in an EOC,” Dasher said.
In addition, showers and quarters crews could sleep and clean up if they're here around the clock during an emergency.
Once the inside’s finished, they’ll pave the parking lot. After that, they hope to move in by the end of February.
