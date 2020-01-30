3rd ID holds color casing ceremony

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An entire Brigade from Fort Stewart is preparing to deploy to Europe.
A casing color ceremony was held Thursday to signify the 3rd ID’s readiness. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is going to Poland.
While there they’ll train with tens of thousands of other troops from around the world.
“What we’re trying to do is exercise strategic readiness," said Col. Scott O’Neal, Commander of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. "It means we use the local ports here and we rapidly deploy the brigade combat team into Europe. It’s really one of the biggest things we try to do in the army, it demonstrates our ability to strategically deploy a brigade across the world really.”
The soldiers are set to deploy this spring.
