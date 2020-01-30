Savannah-Chatham Day held at the Ga. Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is Savannah-Chatham Day at the Capitol. It is a chance for special interest groups, local governments and elected leaders throughout the county to get some face-time with state leaders.
Savannah-Chatham Day is a big deal. It’s a great opportunity to get local and state leaders all in the same room under the gold dome to talk about the legislative agenda, which is a wish list of things that Savannah city government leaders would like to see Georgia accomplish this year.
To do that, the City uses lobbyists to help plead their case. So in addition to meeting with the state delegation, Savannah city government staff and city council met with the lobbying team representing the City’s interest this current session, and working with the state delegation to make the wish list into a reality.
“Just a renewed effort, that we’re partners, not only in Savannah, but also in Atlanta, and that we’re going to need to have the work of our local legislators to help push the envelope for the things we want in Savannah,” said Mayor Van Johnson.
One of the 16 items on the legislative priority list for Savannah leaders is the continued development of the Logistics Technology Innovation Corridor, an area-specific initiative that aims to make the Savannah region a global leader in logistics technology. Proponents of the corridor say to make it a success, state leaders need to consider establishing tax credits, to make it more attractive for companies to come and create jobs.
But, Governor Brian Kemp says in a belt-tightening budget year, there’s a lot to consider before creating that kind of incentive.
“I wouldn’t want to speak to specifics with tax credits until I see what they’re going to do, and what it’s going to cost us and if we decide to do that, where are we going to take money from another part of the budget to pay for it,” said Gov. Kemp.
At least one Savannah leader sees developing the corridor as a long-game effort to ultimately benefit the Savannah area for years to come.
“It’s an area where you don’t get what you don’t ask for, and we’ve got to be playing in the game of technology,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo, District 4.
