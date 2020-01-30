Savannah native, Rev. Raphael Warnock, launches U.S. Senate campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reverand Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native and Senior Pastor of Atlanta’s Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, announced Thursday he has launched his candidacy for the U.S. Senate special election.
Warnock has been Ebenezer Baptist Church’s senior pastor for nearly 15 years.
“It didn’t matter what day of the week it was, come 6:00 a.m., my dad would come through the door and say, ‘put your shoes on and get ready.’ And if I asked why he’d say ‘because there’s something for you to do,’” said Reverend Warnock. “I’ve committed my whole life trying to serve and help people, and I’m running to continue that work in Washington for all Georgians.”
“People like the ones I’ve counseled at my church and others like them across our state wonder why no one’s looking out for them. I know they’re ready for someone who will fight for Georgia families, for the dignity of working people and to make sure all voices are heard -- I’m ready to be their voice in the U.S. Senate,” he added.
Warnock grew up in Kayton Homes public housing in Savannah. He graduated from Morehouse College with a Ph.D.
Fourteen years ago, he was chosen to serve as Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
