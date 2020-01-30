SCCPSS sends out notice on Coronavirus, local physician says nothing to worry about yet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System sent out notices Wednesday warning students and parents to look out for symptoms of Coronavirus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says it has not found any cases of Coronavirus in the state. However, that’s not keeping the school district from taking precautionary measures.
Both Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and Georgia Southern University sent out notices to students and parents advising them to look for symptoms of the virus.
Local physicians say they’re keeping an eye on possible symptoms but aren’t on high alert.
“Physicians right now in our area are watchful," said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, Pediatric Associates of Savannah. "We’re not necessarily on high alert but we are certainly alert to how it could be coming and if it does, I know the hospitals will be ready.”
Dr. Spitalnick says local physicians use the CDC, the local health department and hospitals in order to have the latest updates on illnesses like Coronavirus.
“As for now, our area has not seen any cases and the illnesses in our area are important but are not that one yet.”
However, Dr. Spitanick also says the flu is a bigger threat to Savannah residents right now.
“We’re seeing both A and B strains right now. CDC shows that things are starting to slow down. In Savannah, we’re still seeing a lot of both strains of flu.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health says the advice for preventing Coronavirus and the flu remains the same. And if you’ve traveled from Wuhan City, China into the U.S. and have symptoms of Coronavirus, seek advice from your health care provider.
