SCHP investigates fatal wreck in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A deadly single-vehicle wreck is under investigation in the Lowcountry.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lena Expressway in Hampton County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on Lena Expressway when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lena Expressway and Browning Gate Road.
The vehicle ran off the road and struck a brick building, which collapsed onto the vehicle.
The driver died at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
