SCHP investigates fatal wreck in Hampton County

SCHP investigates fatal wreck in Hampton County
A deadly single-vehicle wreck is under investigation in the Lowcountry. (Source: WTOC)
January 29, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:26 PM

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A deadly single-vehicle wreck is under investigation in the Lowcountry.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lena Expressway in Hampton County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on Lena Expressway when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lena Expressway and Browning Gate Road.

The vehicle ran off the road and struck a brick building, which collapsed onto the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.