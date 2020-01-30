Statesboro Police asking for help identifying man who exposed self to jogger

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a female jogger Tuesday afternoon at the S&S Walking Trail.
Statesboro patrol officers responded to the S&S Walking Trail between Gentilly Road and Cawana Road around 5:44 p.m. The female complainant stated that as she was jogging on the trail she was approached by a young male, possibly Hispanic, in his early twenties with a black goatee. He was wearing a white “puffy” jacket, black skinny jeans, and a black flat billed hat.
The complainant says the man attempted to engage her in conversation, asking if she had a boyfriend, and then asked if she wanted to go with him in the direction of Cawana Road.
When the complainant refused, the male grabbed her forearm. She punched the suspect’s shoulder and he let go of her arm and exposed his genitals to her.
He then walked off into the woods in the direction of Cawana Road. Police say he may have approached other female joggers in the area as well.
Officers walked the area, on and off the trail, but failed to locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.
Police say while the S&S Walking Trail is a popular spot for those seeking fresh air and exercise, it is important to remain vigilant even there.
They advise you to be mindful of anyone approaching you as you exercise and take care in areas where someone could conceal themselves. They also say you should exercise with a cell phone, if possible, phone in the even that you need to call for assistance. Exercising in groups also promotes safety.
Police say if you are approached by a suspicious person while on the trail, you should get to a safe place and call 911.
If you can identify the suspect from Tuesday’s incident, or have any information, contact the Statesboro Police Department at 912.764.9911.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.