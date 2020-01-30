Students make valentine cards for 104-year-old WWII veteran

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Garrison Elementary Teacher was watching the news one night and saw the plea of a 104-year-old veteran. He wanted valentines. She took his request and made it a crafty lesson for her 6th graders.
Sweet messages written for a man they’ve never met. Major Bill White a World War II Marine Veteran is due for a big surprise when more than 100 handmade cards are delivered from Savannah, Georgia to California.
“He’s going to be kind of surprised and very happy at the same time,” said Pierce Madison, a 6th Grade student.
“I just kind of wanted to think about making him feel happy,” said Katie Grace Lanier, another 6th grade student. “It made me feel good knowing that instead of like paying him or giving him something that I could do this.”
The 6th graders just finished learning about World War II in Dr. Andrea Madison’s class when she saw that Major White was looking for valentines. She knew her students would enjoy making the veteran cards and learn from the experience.
“This was like just one of those best teachable moments I guess you could say,” explained Dr. Andrea Madison, 6th grade teacher at Garrison. “And also, to feature them as the artist that they are and not all of these students are visual artists.”
The Garrison 6th graders took their card making seriously. They put in detail, painted special pictures and even created pop-ups for the veteran. The students felt like it was the least they could do to show their appreciation for this hero.
“He asked us to do something and I feel like we needed to do it for him because he did something very great for us,” said Marshall Futrell, a 6th grade student.
The cards from Dr. Madison’s class will be mailed this weekend to make sure Major White has a happy Valentine’s Day.
