Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on West 37th Street in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and the U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in December of 2019.
Alajuakee Chamell Solomon, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 29. He has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and probation violation.
On December 22, officers responded to West 37th and Whitaker streets at about 2:15 a.m. They found 25-year-old Tori Sterling with serious injuries. Sterling was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Two other shooting victims were located and survived.
Detectives identified Solomon as a suspect in the case.
Anyone who would like to give information about any unsolved homicides in Savannah can call detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
