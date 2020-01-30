Thursday: Rain Shifts Offshore... For Now.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads are wet, under a cloudy sky this morning. However, most of the actual rain has already pushed offshore. Sprinkles are possible, especially along the coast, through 7 or 8 a.m.
The forecast continues to dry out through the day, under some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s this morning; warming into the low and mid-50s by noon and peaking in the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon.
Today is drier, but rain returns as early as Friday morning.
Isolated showers are likely through the Friday morning commute and through much of the work-day. The heavier, more widespread, rain moves in Friday evening. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon. So, it’ll be chilly, too.
Wet weather is possible through early Saturday morning ahead of a drying trend through the rest of the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
