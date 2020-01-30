Toombs Co. Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Power issue warning about reported scam

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Power are warning people about a scam going around.
Criminals are posing as Georgia Power employees.
Reports say that the person will tell you that your electric bill is due, and they'll ask you to pay them over the phone or get a money order.
For the last few days, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a number claiming to be a representative of Georgia Power. Sheriff Alvie Kight says the scam is also being done in other counties.
Kight said scammers are targeting both residential and business customers.
Georgia Power released a statement telling people they do not demand payments and instead they'll send a prerecorded message to the customer to call them to discuss their account.
"Do not send them anything. If you send them your credit card number or if you send them your date of birth or if you send them your social security number, they're going to use that against you,” Kight said.
Kight said they get reports about scams daily. He says the best thing to do when you get a call is to ask them questions and then call the company they’re claiming to be from.
