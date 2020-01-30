Toombs County deputies repair wheelchair ramp for elderly woman

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You may be familiar with the saying, “Always do what’s right and good things will follow.”
Well, this is the lesson two Toombs County deputies are hoping everyone will learn from their good deed.
"You just have to give in order to get back and that's what we've started doing,” Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Terry Smith said.
Deputy Sheriff Ramon Powell and Sgt. Smith were simply doing their job by responding to a 911 call. But what happened after the call is what they're being recognized for.
"We discovered an elderly lady and she was in a wheelchair and she was stuck on her wheelchair ramp,” Deputy Sheriff Powell said.
When officers got to Mrs. Harmon's house, they saw a ramp that was not only broken but unsafe. That night, they came up with a plan.
"We took our money out of our pockets. We went down to a local hardware store and purchased the material and we went out there and replaced the boards."
While they were crafting up her new ramp, a medical company came to take her to an appointment that she ended up having to miss.
"Her wheelchair had some pieces missing and they couldn't safely transport her.”
Another act of kindness followed. Thanks to a donation, they gifted her a new wheelchair.
"We're doing more than just being out here locking people up. We want the community to know that we are here to protect and serve."
To serve. On their own time and with their own dime.
"We want to take care of our people; our elderly people and our young people."
Shockingly enough, the help didn't stop there. They even replaced the house number on her mailbox to make it more visible when help is needed.
"It's the right thing to do."
"Absolutely."
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.