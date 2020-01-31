Blue Devils streaking toward state title goal

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday afternoon, the Statesboro Blue Devils hit Lee Hill Court to work out the kinks before their final regular season game.
To be fair though, there haven’t been many kinks for the Devils of late.
Statesboro has won 18 consecutive games, their last loss coming on December 7, and have vaulted themselves into the Class AAAAA Top 10 polls and into state title contention.
Despite not having lost this calendar year, the Blue Devils aren’t patting themselves on the back.
“We’ve just kept playing. We aren’t worried about the winning streak,” says senior guard Jo Burns. “We came together as a team and everything started working out.”
Statesboro opened the season at 1-5, but haven’t lost since. They may not discuss the win streak themselves, but it’s gotten the attention of everyone else.
The Blue Devils are now right in the thick of state championship conversations. Hill and his players know it will take a lot to make the program’s third state title happen, but there not exactly counting the possibility out either.
“We got a good chance, you know? We’re going to have to go in the back door and try to, because there’s a lot of good teams in the state that have both size and great players," Hill admits. "We’re going to have to play a good basketball game and we’re going to have to play smart to win.”
“I think we have the potential to win,” says senior guard Zarion Griffin. When asked why, Griffin turns and points to his teammates.
The Blue Devils close out the regular season at home Friday night against South Effingham, then will host the region tournament next week.
