Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dessert Jars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ebony Clark shared how to make some bite-size desserts from House E’ Couture.
Ingredients
- Whip cream
- Caramel
Cheesecake Filling
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 8 oz. bar cream cheese at room temperature
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla
Apple pie filling
- 1 can apple filling
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 tbsp. light Brown sugar
Graham Cracker crust
- 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 1 tbsp. sugar
Directions
Prepare Cheesecake
- In your mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and brown sugar. Use an electric mixer to beat until well combined.
- Pour cheesecake into a large piping bag and set aside in refrigerator until you are ready to assemble.
Prepare Apple Pie filling
- Dice the apples into small pieces. Since this is a can filling you do not have to cook apples.
- Add cinnamon and brown sugar to the apples and stir.
- Add caramel to the apple filling and stir.
- Set aside in bowl and refrigerate
Prepare Crust
- Melt butter
- Combine butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar. Stir until well combined.
Assemble
- Press two tablespoons of crust into the bottom of your mason jar.
- Take your piping bag of cheesecake filling and pipe in mason jar
- Add a spoonful of caramel.
- Spoon in desired amount of apple pie filling.
- Top with whipped cream
- Sprinkle some left over crust. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.
