Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dessert Jars

Carmel Apple Cheesecake Dessert Jars
January 31, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 11:45 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ebony Clark shared how to make some bite-size desserts from House E’ Couture.

Ingredients

  • Whip cream
  • Caramel

Cheesecake Filling

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 8 oz. bar cream cheese at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla

Apple pie filling

  • 1 can apple filling
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp. light Brown sugar

Graham Cracker crust

  • 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 1 tbsp. sugar

Directions

Prepare Cheesecake

  1. In your mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and brown sugar. Use an electric mixer to beat until well combined.
  2. Pour cheesecake into a large piping bag and set aside in refrigerator until you are ready to assemble.

Prepare Apple Pie filling

  1. Dice the apples into small pieces. Since this is a can filling you do not have to cook apples.
  2. Add cinnamon and brown sugar to the apples and stir.
  3. Add caramel to the apple filling and stir.
  4. Set aside in bowl and refrigerate

Prepare Crust

  1. Melt butter
  2. Combine butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar. Stir until well combined.

Assemble

  1. Press two tablespoons of crust into the bottom of your mason jar.
  2. Take your piping bag of cheesecake filling and pipe in mason jar
  3. Add a spoonful of caramel.
  4. Spoon in desired amount of apple pie filling.
  5. Top with whipped cream
  6. Sprinkle some left over crust. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.