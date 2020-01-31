City of Savannah pleading to get funding back for Truman Linear Park Trail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are making a plea to Governor Brian Kemp and local state legislators to get millions in funding for a walking and biking trail back after it gets pulled last minute according to city leaders.
The Truman Linear Park Trail is a joint project between the state, Chatham County and Savannah, with each entity committing funding to its creation. But we’re learning a significant chunk of grant money might be off the table this year.
The City of Savannah had secured grant funding through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program to the tune of $3 million to help construct phase 2B of the Truman Linear Park Trail project, which runs from DeRenne Avenue to the intersection of Bee Road and 52nd Street.
But just last week, the Board of Trustees for the grant program met to reevaluate projects that had previously been approved for funding, and found that the Truman Linear Park Trail no longer met requirements to get the millions in grant dollars.
That caught the attention of Savannah city leaders.
“This wasn’t just promised funding, this was granted out and it was already set in the chute to be delivered for this project," said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo. "I mean it was one of those shovel-ready projects, we had the community outreach meetings that were over here at Calvary Baptist, we were all ready to go. And then just at the eleventh hour, it was cut from the budget.”
At Savannah-Chatham Day in Atlanta, Mayor Van Johnson also took time to address the lost funding directly with Governor Kemp.
“Mayor Johnson had taken the opportunity, his limited time with the Governor, to make sure that it was a priority that we get this funding, as well as our aldermen making sure that that was a priority to the delegation," said Executive Director of Bike Walk Savannah Caila Brown. "It was really supportive.”
While this could slow the progress of the city’s portion of the Trail, the county is on track to finish this summer.
“While we sympathize with the city and the loss of their funding, it really has no impact on the county’s portion of the project," said Chatham County Senior Engineer Nathaniel Panther. "Construction is fully funded for the county portion, that’s from Lake Mayer to DeRenne Avenue, and we’re still moving forward with that.”
Savannah leaders are appealing to get the grant funding back, or at least some, so they can keep the project on track.
