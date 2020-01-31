Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-31-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! One area of low pressure will pass to our south tonight while a second low pressure develops off our coast. This will bring lots of clouds and a good chance for rain. The two areas of low pressure will move away Saturday. This will bring back drier weather and sunshine. High pressure builds in Sunday through Tuesdaywith warming temps. A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday night with our next chance for showers and storms.Today will be cloudy with an 80% chance for rain. Rain may be briefly heavy especially from 4-8pm. Highs 46-56.