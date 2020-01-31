Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-31-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! One area of low pressure will pass to our south tonight while a second low pressure develops off our coast. This will bring lots of clouds and a good chance for rain. The two areas of low pressure will move away Saturday. This will bring back drier weather and sunshine. High pressure builds in Sunday through Tuesdaywith warming temps. A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday night with our next chance for showers and storms.Today will be cloudy with an 80% chance for rain. Rain may be briefly heavy especially from 4-8pm. Highs 46-56.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers through 4am, lows 42-45.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for showers, highs 56-59.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be sunny and warm, highs near 70.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 70s.
