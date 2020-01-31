Eagles bounce back, throttle Trojans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After Saturday’s agonizing home loss to Georgia State, it was fair to question how Georgia Southern would answer their next time out.
The Eagles responded emphatically.
Southern crushed Troy 86-57 Thursday night in Statesboro, improving to 13-9 overall and 7-4 in Sun Belt play.
Despite a 17-0 Trojan run early in the first half, the Eagles weathered the storm before exploding for a 29 point win. Four Eagles scored in double figures, led by Quan Jackson’s 21 points, and Southern never trailed after the 8:25 mark of the first half.
After snapping the Trojans’ sustained first half run, the Eagles answered with a 25-0 run of their own. By the end of it, Southern led 36-21 and never looked back.
Besides his 21 points, Jackson added five rebounds and two assists. Isaiah Crawley (18 pts), Calvin Wishart (13 pts), and Elijah McAdden (12) pts. also reached double digits in the scorebook.
Southern is back home Saturday, hosting South Alabama.
