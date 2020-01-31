First Alert Weather Day: Widespread Rain Likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s this morning. Sprinkles, and light showers, are falling over portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Wet roads are certain through the morning commute. Clouds persist as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. The chance of rain increases, and at some point, wet weather becomes widespread this afternoon.
Rain will impact outdoor plans. Simply keep an extra close eye on the forecast if you have plans that could be interrupted by weather.
Rain persists through dinner-time in several spots. Then, the forecast dries out, gradually, through the night and into Saturday as chilly air remains in the forecast.
Sunnier weather returns Sunday and persists into Monday ahead of the next rain-maker that approaches by the middle of next week.
