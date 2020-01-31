Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SC EDUCATION-MEETING MISSISSIPPI
SC looks to Mississippi as it works to improve education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers looking to improve education are looking west for some guidance. Invited by the legislature, Mississippi Education Superintendent Carey Wright gave a nearly hourlong presentation Thursday to South Carolina House members. Wright reviewed the various steps education officials had taken to drastically improve fourth grade math and reading scores. South Carolina and Mississippi both started working to improve reading in early elementary school about six or seven years ago. Wright's program increased the numbers of students reading at the proper grade level when they leave third grade from 52% to about 85%. Similar reading scores in South Carolina declined.
BUSINESS FRAUDS-PLEA
Former Missouri business owner pleads guilty in fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A South Carolina man who formerly owned businesses in Missouri has pleaded guilty to three schemes fraud schemes involving millions of dollars. Fifty-year-old old Russell Grundy, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, admitted Thursday that he made several false claims in dealing with businesses involving the development or use of advanced technologies. Grundy, formerly of Aurora, Missouri, also admitted he made false statements on a loan application. Prosecutors say Grundy used millions of dollars he received from the schemes for himself.
PRISON CONTRABAND BUST
$60,000 in contraband found hidden in SC prison equipment
McCORMICK, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials say they found dozens of contraband cellphones and earbuds and more than 32 pounds of tobacco and marijuana hidden in a piece of construction equipment. Authorities say guards searching the equipment Wednesday at McCormick Correctional Institution discovered the secret panel with the $60,000 stash of contraband. None of the banned items made it to inmates. In all, prison guards found 32 smartphones, 27 pounds of tobacco, 5 pounds of marijuana, 33 chargers, 31 USB plugs, 17 sets of Bluetooth earbuds, 47 lighters, a half-gallon of liquor and other assorted items.
NEW JOBS
Greencore Materials to set up plastics plant in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A company that converts recycled materials into plastic products that can be used in the construction and transportation industries plans to invest $10 million into a South Carolina plant that will employ 74 people. The Post and Courier reports GreenCore Materials says it will locate in the former Eagle Electric manufacturing site in Georgetown. The company hopes to begin operations by April. Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber said the company “will re-energize the economic activity in our city.”
BAR SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
2nd man charged in SC bar shooting that killed 3 people
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a second man has been charged in a shooting at a South Carolina bar that killed three people. Hartsville Police say 24-year-old Davijon McCall was arrested at a Durham, North Carolina, apartment and charged with murder. Police say McCall fired a gun in the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Two people died shorty after the shooting and a college student from Maryland died from his injuries days later. Three others were injured. Investigators are still trying to sift through evidence and more arrests are possible. Authorities still have not released details on how many people fired or what led to the shooting.
AP-US-ELECTION-SECURITY-STATE-PREPARATIONS
Election officials get training before 2020 voting begins
WASHINGTON (AP) — State election officials from around the country are gathering in Washington for training sessions and meetings with presidential nominating contests set to begin next week. The Department of Homeland Security held a training exercise for election officials from 44 states and representatives from more than a dozen voting technology companies. It's a much different set of meetings than in 2016, which featured panels on voter registration, identity theft and effective ballot design. This year, there is a heavy focus on election security with the vast majority of panels dedicated to cybersecurity, from what states can do to disrupt hacking attempts to the threat of ransomware.