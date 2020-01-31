Memorial Health opens new Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new program meant to help those suffering with mental illness in our community.
Rather than be put into a treatment program that doesn't exactly fit their needs, Memorial Health launched a new program to better serve patients.
Their brand new Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Program just began this month. They say they’ve created a specific space to make sure patients get the care they need.
“Savannah and the Savannah Area is definitely in need of greater psychiatric care,” said Dr. Stephen Yost, medical director for Memorial Health Behavioral Health Services. “I mean we do have providers in town, but we’re an under served area for mental health.”
With so many suffering a variety of mental health illnesses, Memorial Health wanted to offer more.
“I’m over the moon,” said Mary Jo Horton, Intensive Outpatient Program Manager. “This is incredibly exciting to look at your community and work with people and realize that you’ll be able to provide them the help in the manner that they most benefit, it’s exciting.”
The new program offers comprehensive psychiatric care for three hours, four days a week while allowing patients to live their life outside of care and practice the skills they learn.
“What we’re looking for with this program is folks that their illness is not to the point where they have to be hospitalized, but they need more intensive services,” said Dr. Yost.
It’s designed for patients 18 and older who suffer from a wide variety of mental illness and provides individualized care from groups to classes and more. While they’re still working on the program space and process, leaders say their focus is to increase a person’s function and lessen their symptoms.
“You want to feel better and so the plans, the classes, the groups and the treatment is really around what is bothering you,” said Mary Jo Horton. “What have been some things you’ve struggled with? What are your successes that we can build on and how can we make you feel like you can go out in the world and feel good.”
Patients are referred into the program which lasts typically three to five weeks.
