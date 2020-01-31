Nationally touring Late Model Series returns to Georgia this weekend

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - One of the nation’s biggest dirt racing series is hitting the track in Glynn County this weekend.
Golden Isles Speedway is hosting the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for what track officials call the “Super Bowl of Racing.”
Dozens of drivers from across the country will compete Friday and Saturday for tens of thousands of dollars.
“It’s a huge, incredibly exciting atmosphere to come out and be a part of, and that doesn’t even include the racing. You come out here and sit in these big, beautiful grandstands and you watch these cars go around this four-tenths mile track, 30 cars at one time, it is exhilarating to watch. Especially on such a short track compared to a big NASCAR track,” said track manager Luke Voigt.
Track officials say fans are coming from all over the country and even the U.K.
“It’s big economically. I spoke to someone and they said they called ten hotels before they found one with rooms available. So, there is a lot of money being pumped into the local economy,” said Voigt.
Over 10,000 race fans are expected to fill the grandstands and campgrounds this weekend.
“This is one of the biggest events of the year in the dirt racing community. We have people call us the summer before this race, sometimes even before that. We have 150 campsites and 110 sites of parking around the fence and all of it was booked up by Thanksgiving, and that’s the quickest it has ever booked up,” Voigt said.
The grandstands open at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, but the big show will be on Saturday.
