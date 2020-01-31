Nine Line Apparel accepting prom dress donations for Operation Dress Drop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A company that is known for helping veterans is now helping local high school girls go to prom.
Nine Line Apparel is collecting dresses for Operation Dress Drop through the month of February and the first week of March. They’re also dating donations from local businesses to give the girls the royal treatment for their prom day.
Dresses are $25 for students with a high school ID and $35 for anyone else with proceeds going to the Nine Line Foundation to help homeless veterans in our area, but for young women nominated by school administrators or shelters with specific needs, they can receive their dresses for free.
“We will be taking donations of gently-used prom dresses, accessories, jewelry, anything that you think could be useful for these ladies on prom night through March fifth. We are also accepting donations of gift cards to nail salons, hair salons, so they can have the whole deal- the whole package," said Nine Line’s Amanda Herring.
The dress shop will be March 7th from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Nine Line’s headquarters (address below). To nominate a young woman who may qualify for a free dress, you can send an email to hr@ninelineapparel.com.
Addresses of Drop off Locations:
- Nine Line Apparel
- 450 Fort Argyle Rd
- Savannah, GA 31419
- The Lox Hair Salon
- 150 Thunderbird Dr. Suite 305
- Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- September’s Closet
- 7360 Skidway Rd Suite L1
- Savannah, GA. 31406
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.