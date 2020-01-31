Over 100 coats donated to Chatham Co. kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday the Knights of Columbus donated more than 100 coats to kids in our area. They made their first stop for delivery at the Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey, Jr. School.
With clouds, rain and gloomy skies it was certainly a jacket day for most. "The weather is cold today,” said Jonah Selby, a preschool student.
“And it's raining," added Reagan Champen, another preschool student. Despite the condition outside students were all smiles when the Knights of Columbus came to their school with bags full of coats. "I like the purple one,” said Reagan.
“I like the pink one,” added Kali Dandy, a preschool student.
“I like the blue one," explained Jonah after his classmates.
The Knights delivered 80 brand new coats for students at the Early Learning Center. When the preschoolers got their hands on the new jackets they were excited, some even hugging the new duds.
“It’s awesome just to see the enthusiasm you know it makes it all worth it,” said Charles Stappenbeck, Deputy Grand Knight. “And especially on a nice damp cold day like today here in Savannah. It’s great to think that we’re able to impact their lives you know in a positive way.”
The Knights of Columbus provide coats to kids across the country and local leaders say to date they’ve donated half a million as an organization.
The local chapter will deliver another 50 coats to students at Social Apostolate. The school’s principal will be in charge of distributing the coats to the students they feel need them. But one thing is for sure, the preschoolers who got their jackets early are feeling pretty grateful.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.