Police looking for suspect in Savannah Family Violence Unit investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Family Violence Unit is asking for help locating a suspect in an on-going investigation.
They are searching for 26-year-old Jonathan Nathaniel Heyward. He is described as a black male standing 5′8″ and weighs about 165 pounds. Police say he is known to frequent the area of the 100 block of W. 55th Street.
He is wanted for aggravated assault DVA, battery DVA and probation violation.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tips can also be submitted online. Tipsters may qualify for a reward.
