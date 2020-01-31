Registration open for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can help fight breast cancer by signing up for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Thousands laced up their shoes to run in last year's race. Almost all the money raised will stay right in the Coastal Empire.
It will be used to fund breast cancer treatment programs, and early screenings.
Detecting cancer early is a crucial step in fighting it.
The Komen Race for the Cure is happening April 18 in Savannah.
You can register by clicking here.
