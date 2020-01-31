Savannah-Chatham Schools working to prevent violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County School District is playing a role in making our communities safer.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the school system will hold its first-ever Promoting Peace: Violence Prevention Conference.
Students in middle and high school are invited to bring their families to learn about ways to protect themselves and stop the violence.
This school district says its students are part of the community, and they want them to be the peacekeepers.
Thanks to a grant, the district is able to hold its first Promoting Peace: Violence Prevention Conference at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum. The morning will begin at 8:30 a.m. with several speakers, and then participants will be encouraged to break up into groups to attend different sessions.
Some of Saturday’s speakers will include Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Chatham District Attorney Meg Heap, and Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.
The district says they aim to be a safe space every day for students so that they’re comfortable in expressing themselves and the problems they may be experiencing.
The conference should end Saturday around noon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.