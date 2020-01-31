SSU closes Student Union for cleaning, maintenance after student concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University has closed their Student Union for maintenance and cleaning after students expressed concerns.
SSU released a statement saying, “The health and safety of our students is the highest priority. We were alerted to students’ concerns and took action by closing the Student Union, including ballrooms, offices and dining venues, for maintenance and cleaning. To lessen the inconvenience to our students, we’ve extended on campus dining hours at King-Frazier and Tiger Express.”
WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.
