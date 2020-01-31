Super Bowl snack ideas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The big game is just around the corner.
Super Bowl LIV is this Sunday, Feb. 2. The National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will play against the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Everyone loves a good Super Bowl party, so WTOC put together a few easy snacks that will help make your party a hit.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Morning Break’s resident foodie, Tim Guidera, shows us how to make his popular buffalo chicken dip in a few simple steps:
Ingredients
- 1 cup any hot sauce
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 16 oz. cream cheese
- 1.5 cups - 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- Bread, tortilla chips, celery (for serving)
Directions
- Take the meat off a rotisserie chicken and use a meat rake, fork, or your hands to shred the chicken.
- If you put the cream cheese out early enough to soften, skip to step four. If not, combine hot sauce, chicken, cream cheese, ranch, and cheddar cheese in a small pot. Stir with each added ingredient.
- Heat just enough to soften cream cheese.
- Poor dip into baking tray.
- Place in oven for 20 minutes.
- Serve with bread, tortilla chips, and celery.
Combahee Cuban Sliders
Paula Flowers and Sharon Mansell, owners of Fletcher’s Cafe and Catering in Yemassee, show us how to make their Combahee Cuban Sliders:
Ingredients (Serving Size: 30 sliders)
- 4 - 5 lbs. Boston Butt
- Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Dry seasonings
- Black pepper
- 1 Cup water
- 4 - 5 lbs. Butt portion smoked ham
- 1 Liter Coca Cola
- Honey mustard dressing
- Dill pickle slices
- Garlic butter spread
- Slider buns
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine Boston Butt, Cream of Mushroom Soup, seasonings, pepper and water. Bake at 350 for 3 hours.
- Reduce heat to 250 and cook for another 2 hours (or until tender throughout).
- Pour coca cola over ham. Turn oven back up to 350 and bake ham for 3 hours (or until tender throughout).
- Grill slider buns with garlic butter spread in grill pan.
- Add equal amounts of slow-roasted pork & baked ham on bottoms of grilled bun
- Spoon honey mustard over meat.
- Add pickles on top.
- Add top bun, and secure with a toothpick.
