Suspect arrested for October 2019 shooting at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus in October of 2019.
Dominique Tukes, of Savannah, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday, Jan. 31. He is charged with aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.
According to University Police, the incident took place during an illegal transaction between the shooter and the victim.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with evidence collection.
