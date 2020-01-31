Two sentenced to life in prison for murder of Savannah community activist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nelaunte Grant, no relation to Shawntray Grant, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Thursday for her role in the murder.
Prosecutors said she set Grant up to be robbed and ultimately killed at an apartment complex near downtown Savannah.
The other person sentenced, Osha Dunham, has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Shawntray Grant, and another man from a separate case, Robert Lee, Junior.
Friday, we heard reaction from a community leader who worked alongside Shawntray Grant, speaking out against gun violence.
Shawntray "Puff" Grant's family, friends and the community lost him to the very violence he passionately spoke out against.
The people responsible, Nelaunte Grant and Osha Dunham, will now spend life behind bars - with only Grant being parole eligible after serving a portion of her sentence.
During the trial, the state outline for jurors the crime that kicked off a series of violent acts over several weeks in the summer of 2018.
The night Shawntray was killed, he had just returned to Savannah from the Brunswick area with a large amount of gambling winnings.
Nelaunte Grant was with him, and evidence showed she tipped off Osha Dunham where Shawntray Grant would be and when so he could steal the gambling winnings.
Shawntray Grant's gun was also stolen after the robbery and murder, and used in several other crimes around Savannah.
“The one thing that he championed, made sure was his main focus, to fight against gun violence. And for him to succumb from gun violence was...that’s one of the hardest things to have to experience,” said Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett.
Leggett stood with Grant to protest gun violence, and says he’ll carry the lessons he gleaned from “Puff” to continue the fight as an elected leader.
“When we lost him, that just motivated us more to want to do more in his honor, especially for people who can’t speak for themselves, and the communities that don’t have a voice. And we were the bull horn, the Bull Horn Crew, we were a family. And we were for people who didn’t have a voice for themselves," said Alderman Leggett.
