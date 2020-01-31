Tybee beach renourishment project moves forward

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island says its beach renourishment project has moved onto the next step.
The city says Great Lakes Dredging has finished its work.
The project was expected to be officially handed off to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday afternoon.
The company will be removing its pipes and equipment over the next few days. They say at the same time, a different company is placing equipment for work on the city’s dunes. They’re expected to begin work on that project on Monday, Feb. 3.
