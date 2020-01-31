Young Farmer Association meeting held, industry dealing with tough times

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the toughest jobs these days is farming. Hard work and tough market conditions push younger people to other industries.
One group in Georgia is marking its 50th year of teaching and supporting the next generation.
You might think of a convention as fun and games. But young farmers will tell you there isn’t much fun these days and the game is just staying in business.
Josh Gardner’s been in the Georgia Young Farmer Association since high school.
“My grandpa farmed and instilled in me the love of farming. He had chicken houses, cows, and hay,” Gardner said.
He's one of a shrinking number to take up agriculture. Group leaders expect the 2020 census to show fewer farmers in Georgia and the average age gets older.
Higher taxes and red tape and lower profits push many away.
According to a Farm Bureau report, 41 family farms in Georgia went bankrupt last year. Group leaders at the convention say they’re trying to recruit and retain young families to farming.
“If we have a mentor that we can go to when we have a problem, they can talk to somebody who's been there and been in their shoes,” Young Farmer Advisor Cody Herndon said.
In addition, they've got access to resources to help them get established and stay in business.
“We're able to encourage and provide opportunities and education training and a support mechanism,” State Executive Secretary Marin Bius said.
Gardner knows firsthand as the current state president the impact the group can have to help farmers stay up to date.
“That continuing education...we continue to help educate after high school and after college,” Gardner said.
The convention continues through Sunday on Jekyll Island.
