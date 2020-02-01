Bohemian Hotel to host first ever ‘Yappy Hour’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking for a furry four-legged new best friend or family pet, the Bohemian Hotel is hosting a “Yappy Hour” pet adoption event.
For the first time, The Bohemian Hotel and the Humane Society of Greater Savannah are partnering up to help more dogs find a loving home.
The ‘Yappy Hour’ will be showcasing cute Dopey. He’s a two-year-old pup ready to be adopted. 5 percent of the revenue made for the day will be donated to the Humane Society.
“It’s going to be the first Sunday of every month," said Chris Figiel with the Bohemian. "We’re kicking it off February 2nd. It’s going to be from 3-6 p.m. out on the patio. We’re going to be offering a human happy hour menu as well as a dog-inspired chef menu.”
At future Yappy hours, they hope to have more than one dog up for adoption.
