Family shares memories of Bulloch Co. woman found murdered after welfare check

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County man is charged with murder and concealing the death of his roommate for two days.
Eric Harris is accused of killing Lisa Pughsley. Now, her family is sharing memories of their loved one.
Lisa Pughsley’s family said she had a love for life and never wanted to see anyone down, so they’re trying to remember her that way and not just what happened to her.
Last week, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies went to perform a wellness check on Lisa Pughsley. Instead, they found her body.
“It was just shocking, because it was hard to believe, ‘cause everybody that met her loved her,’ said Marsha Ray, Pughsley’s cousin. "I’m hoping that she didn’t suffer and it’s just hard to believe that she’s gone honestly.”
Marsha Ray grew up alongside her cousin Lisa. She said she loved going fishing and loved animals - especially horses.
“She just like, always had a smile. It didn’t matter what she was going through, she always smiled and was always happy. She loved to be happy and didn’t want to be down.”
Ray said that her cousin had moved into the home in Bulloch County with Eric Harris around a month ago, just until she got back on her feet. She was supposed to be getting her own place soon. She said Pughsley knew Harris through a family friend.
“If there was some kind of fight or something going on I just wish he would have called the cops or left, or got away from the situation instead of taking her from us.”
Ray said Pughsley was 48-years-old and left behind an adult son. The family is leaning on their faith during this time.
“Asking God to give us that comfort, that strength, of, you know, knowing she’s in a better place and stuff, and to try to not make our hearts bitter towards the guy that done this, cause we don’t know his life and we try not to judge him.”
Ray says that Pughsley’s loved ones are having a celebration of life Saturday morning in Statesboro.
Eric Harris remains behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.